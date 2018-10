A man in his 20s has died and another is fighting for his life after their car collided with a tree.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called at about 12.30am on Sunday to the crash in Paddock Lane, Dunham Massey.

Investigators found the silver BMW 3 Series overturned and crashed into the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger - also a man in his 20s - remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.