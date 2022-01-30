Young man killed in overnight traffic collision is named

Marc Quinn

Marc Garry Quinn was killed in the collision on the Newcastle Road on Sunday.

Police said the crash happened at around 1.30am and involved a black Kia Sportage.

Mr Quinn was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later.