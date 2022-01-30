Young man killed in overnight traffic collision is named
An 18-year-old man has died following a crash in Castlewellan, Co Down.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 5:01 pm
Marc Garry Quinn was killed in the collision on the Newcastle Road on Sunday.
Police said the crash happened at around 1.30am and involved a black Kia Sportage.
Mr Quinn was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later.
The PSNI Collision Investigation Unit has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101.