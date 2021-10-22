The two vehicle collision happened on the Lurgan Road, Dromore near Blackskull on Thursday afternoon (October 21).

The road was closed for a few hours while the emergency services attended to the victims.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 15.24 on Thursday 22 October following reports of an RTC on Lurgan Road area, Dromore.

A section of the road is closed.

“NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews, one Rapid Response Paramedic and an Ambulance Officer to the incident.

“The Charity Air Ambulance were also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital and one to Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said one fire appliance from Lurgan and one from Dromore Fire Station attended the scene.

“Firefighters were called to a one vehicle road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.

“Firefighters worked alongside other emergency services to secure the vehicle. The incident was dealt with by 4.25pm.”

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the young mum and her daughter who were injured in this accident yesterday and I wish them a very speedy recovery.

“The Dromore road at that particular area is known as an accident hotspot.

“I’m not sure of the specifics of this particular crash but it’s a very fast part of the road and there is a hidden dip which has caused issues in the past.

“Also the site lines at the Blackskull road junction are terrible.

“I’ll be liaising with police and road service and asking them to assess the road for safety improvements.”

