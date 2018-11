Three young people have been knocked down at a roundabout on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police and NIAS are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians.

Ambulance

"At this stage it is believed the pedestrians have sustained minor injuries."

The collision happened near Rosetta Park during rush hour this morning.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, including a rapid response paramedic.