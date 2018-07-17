Young relatives of IRA murder victims to take part in global peace conference

Four teenagers from Co Fermanagh who lost family members at the hands of the IRA during the Troubles are to take part in a global conference for young people affected by terrorism.

Sophie Carson, Zara Ferguson, Melissa Keys and Ambra West will represent South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) at ‘Project Common Bond’ – a week-long peacebuilding conference – in Maine, USA later this month.

The four girls, who are all relatives of murdered RUC or UDR members, will be chaperoned on their trip by SEFF staff member Doreen Mullan.

Around 80 young adults from across the globe who have experienced a loss due to terrorism or violent extremism will take part in ‘Project Common Bond’ at Colby College, Waterville from July 28.

Sophie, whose grandfather, part-time UDR member Herbie Kernaghan, was murdered in Rosslea in October 1979, said she’s looking forward to taking part in the conference and sharing her family’s story.

“At the time of his murder my grandfather was working in his civilian job delivering fruit and vegetables,” the 16-year-old Enniskillen Royal Grammar pupil explained.

“I have missed out on meeting my grandfather and spending time with him.

“He never got the chance to see his children become the people they are today and he didn’t get to meet his fourth child, who was born two weeks after he was murdered.”

The Maguiresbridge girl continued: “I’m really excited about going as it will give me a chance to tell other people about what happened here in Northern Ireland.

“It will also give me the chance to hear the stories of other people from other countries, because when I tell my friends from school they don’t know how to react and what to say because they haven’t lost someone due to terrorism, so I think this will be a good chance to talk to other people my age that have experienced the loss of a family member due to terrorism.

“I know it’s going to be an experience I won’t forget.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of services for SEFF, said the trip will be a great experience that will equip the young participants with important “skills and learning” that will benefit them in years to come.