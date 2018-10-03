Young woman who died suddenly in Cookstown is named locally

The young woman who died suddenly in Cookstown on Monday has been named locally.

She has been named locally as Aine Campbell.

Yesterday police revealed how they were investigating the sudden death of a woman after they were called to a home in Cookstown's Coolnafranky area.

A PSNI spokesman said a post mortem is to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Campbell on Facebook.

Yesterday a friend said that Aine's wake would start "roughly after half 6 tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and funeral details are to follow".

Another friend said: "Sorry for your loss Zoe Thinking of you at this sad time".

And another pal said: "Awful news — will always remember her wee cheeky smile from school.”

"RIP Aine Campbell it was a pleasure meetn you. Another one gone too soon.. Sleep tight xxxx," added another post.

Meanwhile another said: "RIP wee chick, you were one of a kind Aine Campbell".