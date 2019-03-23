Your decor: a ‘horror’-scope or written it the stars?

Whether you’re an artsy Taurus, an orderly Virgo or a cosy Cancer, your star sign could reveal a lot about your home style - according to New York astrologist, Lisa Stardust.

She’s teamed up with sofa and carpet specialists ScS (scs.co.uk) to produce a ‘decor horoscope’, if you will, with guidance on creating ideal settings for all 12 signs of the zodiac...

Undated Handout Photo of LEO Metallic Feathers Wall Art, �38.50, The Farthing. See PA Feature INTERIORS Horoscope Decor. Picture credit should read: The Farthing/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature INTERIORS Horoscope Decor. WARNING: This picture must only be used with the full product information as stated above.

ARIES

Crammed bookshelves and displays of coffee-table books are Aries’ trademark, giving them a chance to subtly boast about their intelligence, as well as adding decoration and personality to rooms.

TAURUS

A luxurious bedroom and sensual textures - think satin, faux fur, and linen - really appeal. Decorations should feature soft calming colour tones, such as a dusty blush or powdered aqua.

GEMINI

Light, airy rooms without fuss and clutter - especially the living area - suit Geminis. Their preference is for pared-back decor, so think shutters rather than curtains, hard floors and a few rugs, streamlined furniture (including a glass coffee table) and plenty of plants.

CANCER

Lilac should be central to their colour scheme, as it evokes a sense of creativity and peace and allows Cancers to relax. Patterned curtains, plus a coordinating blind, cater to their need for privacy, and create a sanctuary where they can retreat and shut out the world.

LEO

Alongside bold tones, Leos love metallic finishes - particularly gold tones, which, when combined with jewel shades, help conjure a dramatic and elegant space.

VIRGO

Muted shades for walls, rather than too much over-powering colour, appeals. A chalkboard painted wall makes a great addition, as Virgos love making lists and plans.

LIBRA

Statement pieces and sparkly accents - such as glittering chandeliers, large mirrors and chic home bars or trolleys stocked with beautiful glassware - will work a treat.

SCORPIO

An intense colour palette - forest greens and inky blues complemented by dark woods - suits Scorpios’ intense, moody nature.

SAGITTARIUS

With their wanderlust and love of an eclectic interior, exotic ‘wish list’ buys include Oriental-style pieces such as chests, Persian rugs, and Moroccan tiles for walls or table tops.

CAPRICORN

Their typical colour palette features cool tones inspired by nature - think sea blue and olive green - they don’t want anything that disturbs the eye or makes a statement. Conservative by nature, they might experiment with proven classics like mid-century modern pieces, with splashes of colour in accessories.

AQUARIUS

Hip innovative art and neon signs, framed record albums sleeves and quirky lighting, from paper lanterns to animal lamps, are all best buys for an Aquarius space.

PISCES

Solitude, peace and quiet are key, along with creating a calm vibe. Subtle tones and hints of ‘bling’ - think metallic finishes, mirrored surfaces and clear glass - which bring light and sparkle to their homes will also please.