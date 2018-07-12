A new religion has arisen: an LGBT one

I would like to respond to the article published in your paper on July 7 intitled ‘Elder calls for church to reverse policies on same-sex relationships’.

Firstly let me state that the Bible says in Romans 3:23 that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.

But the Bible unequivocally and clearly condemns same-sex relationships: Leviticus 18:22, Leviticus 20:13, and Romans, 1:26–28, to reference but a few.

It is now more important than ever that we as Christians fight for the right to be Christians and to stand firm and contend earnestly for our faith.

And because we disagree with the lifestyle of an individual doesn’t mean we don’t care for that person.

There are countless accounts of people who have lived lives contrary to the word of God.

Many have accepted Christ and become themselves ministers – the difference being they have repented of their sin and accepted Christ as their saviour.

What the elders and some clergy within the Presbyterian church are seeking to do is undermine God’s devine order for human contact and the thinking of its congregation into affirmation of a lifestyle that God clearly condemns. They have a new religion – their God is equality, their doctrine is the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) ideology, and it’s clergy the liberal media, immoral politicians , and dissident elders and clergy within the once Protestant and reformed churches.

Leslie Marshall, Tandragee