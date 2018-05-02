A Schengen-style exemption is needed to avoid hard land or sea border

There is a way to avoid a hard border in Ireland as well as avoiding a hard border in the Irish Sea.

The passport-free Schengen area incorporates all countries in the European Economic Area and the European Free Trade Association without incorporating Britain and Ireland.

If the EU can make an exception for immigration then why not trade and customs?

A customs and trade Schengen is the way to go in relation to Brexit.

The only alternative is the EU alienating another financial and economic net contributor in order to punish Britain.

If the intransigence of the EU does not allow this then Éireamach should follow Brexit.

Éamonn MacGrianna, Belfast BT11