A united Ireland is not inevitable

Much hype has been increasingly present in recent media over the ‘inevitability’ of a united Ireland and what unionists would do in such a situation. A united Ireland is however not inevitable.

In BBC One’s The View (Thurs April 19) it was argued that Roman Catholics were likely to outnumber Protestants by 2021. Determining the future of Northern Ireland on religion alone is simplistic and not wholly accurate.

Evidence to contradict the inevitability of a united Ireland can be found in election results, with unionism still in the majority. Unionists hold 11 out of 18 Westminster seats and while unionism holds 40 seats in the Assembly to nationalist MLAs headcount of 39, 11 seats are held by ‘others’ in an STV-PR election.

Opinion polls indicate, even in the aftermath of the EU referendum, that so-called nationalists overwhelmingly support the maintenance of the Union with Great Britain. While nationalists might define themselves as ‘nationalists’ by voting for separatist parties they are sold on the benefits of the Union, which are largely economic rather than cultural.

What is inevitable under the condition for mandatory coalition in Northern Ireland, as determined by the Belfast Agreement, is political stalemate.

This system allows for republican/nationalist politicians to hold out for a united Ireland, rather than make Northern Ireland work. It is a far easier game to play rather than actually govern and take decisions.

Nationalism has been talking about the inevitability of a united Ireland for some time, which is much like the question of when judgement day will come.

The truth of the matter is that there is nothing inevitable about a united Ireland. Too much focus has been put on how nationalism will persuade unionism of the merits of a united Ireland and what unionists would do in the event of it happening.

Perhaps it is better to question nationalism as to what they are going to do in the event of Northern Ireland remaining within the United Kingdom?

Dr Andrew Charles, Belfast