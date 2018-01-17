A united unionist candidate in W Tyrone would best expose SF

As I considered the call by Robin Swann in the News Letter (‘Omagh dad hails idea of victims candidate,’ January 16) concerning the coming by-election in West Tyrone, I am thankful that two factors helped prompt the resignation of Barry McElduff:

a) The RTE radio interview with Kingsmill survivor, Alan Black on Sunday past

b) The very recent petition which many citizens supported, obtaining 38,000 signatures

I honestly see Robin Swann’s call concerning the fielding of a non-partisan candidate in West Tyrone as superflous and ‘a kop out’.

What is really needed as a priority is a united unionist candidate in West Tyrone.

If SDLP wish also to stand there so be it.

There must be a very clear statement by unionists and a clear exposure of Sinn Fein.

How many within the Roman Catholic community are now prepared to throw off the shackles of Sinn Fein and their disruptive politics, making a clear statement in defence of victims from either community?

I personally would be delighted to assist in any canvass for a united unionist candidate in West Tyrone.

Let us not apologize for being unionists and stand for what is morally upright exposing the bankruptcy of Sinn Fein policies in promoting cultural Marxism, which if supported will once again leave all decent citizens in West Tyrone without representation.

It is time for a positive contribution from unionists for the sake of freedom and liberty here in Northern Ireland and particularly for those in West Tyrone.

Raymond Stewart, Newtownabbey