Accepting Jesus Christ as Saviour is the only true conversion therapy

Re the letter on the conversion therapy (‘Evidence suggests that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation results in high levels of mental health problems,’ Feb 25):

The most therapeutic, ie. wholeness giving, experience an individual can enjoy is conversion, ie. change of direction, to accepting Jesus Christ as the Lord and Saviour of their life.

If an individual is content to believe they are self-sufficient, in no need of change and can face God, their Maker, and eternity claiming their own goodness, then no human argument will persuade them otherwise. I believe they will be in for a shock but if I told them so they may just laugh at me.

It is the Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ Who enables all conversions to the Saviour. He is the One Who teaches us that if we want to reach up to Heaven we have to get down on our knees.

We are all sinners and we all need the Saviour.

Ultimately, admitting our sinfulness, accepting His sacrifice on the Cross in our place and living as His Kingdom of Heaven subjects, is the only true conversion therapy for all people — be they gay or straight!

Jack Lamb, Newtownabbey