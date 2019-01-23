Aged 83, I wonder if anarchy is around the corner for UK

Never in my lifetime, ie 83 years of age, can I remember my/our Britain in such a state as it is in today.

It is soul destroying for people of my era.

Britain today has tens of thousands of illegal migrants, hat includes rapists, drug makers/peddlers and convicted murderers, all spread over the British Isles.

We have a legal system that protects criminals, instead of punishing them, phones and drugs available in our prison system, NHS on verge of collapse, only held together by the people who care for others, but paying a price of working long hours for a meagre salary.

Law and order, or should I say no law, but plenty of disorder, where a police force, is to all intents and purposes non-existent.

I now come to government, little or no sensible debate on any progressive issues.

As for that term “The right honourable gentleman/lady,”, there is nothing honourable from any politician who ignores the legal right of a democratically held referendum, that voted for Britain to again become an independent nation, an independence that served our country well before some of these anti Britain politicians were born.

I have to ask the question, is anarchy awaiting Britain just around the corner?

Harry Stephenson, Kircbbin, Co Down