All eyes should be on the detail of EU-UK backstop

Despite Gerry Adams telling a 2011 Sinn Fein-IRA Hunger Strike commemoration “..many people in Ireland want rid of the outsiders ruling us whether from London, the IMF or the EU... want a free, united and independent Ireland”

Despite the 2017 Sinn Fein Westminster manifesto saying the “European Union has created widespread hardship as austerity, deregulation and privatisation”.

Letters

Despite Martina Anderson MEP talking of “anti-democratic actions of the ECB, IMF, and the European Commission”.

And despite many a Sinn Fein MP, TD and MEP saying the EU has a democratic deficit, they are now calling for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to have a vote in EU elections and be represented in the EU via MEPs from the Republic.

This was always predictable but it is also the logical outworking of any backstop with a customs or regulatory border in the Irish Sea which leaves Northern Ireland under EU laws, regulations and taxes (VAT etc).

Not only would laws and regulations be determined by Brussels rather than Westminster but unionists would be unrepresented and unable to influence such laws unless they obtained Irish passports.

Furthermore Northern Ireland would be constrained from maximising the benefits of Union with the rest of the UK and the liberties available from Brexit.

What better way to increase support for the Union than for NI to enjoy the full success and liberties of the UK after Brexit rather than be tied to the EU in an ever increasing All-Ireland tourniquet .

All eyes should be on the backstop, the thin edge of a wedge regarding the Union between GB and NI.

Alan Day, Coagh