Amazed at stance of the Presbyterian moderator, who should not give credence to papal visit

Could I make a few remarks on your front page article (‘Presbyterian moderator: I came to see pope in order to reach out to our Catholic friends,’ Aug 27)?

I stand amazed at the stance Dr Charles McMullen takes to the pope’s visit. He states, it was, “important to reach out to our Catholic neighbour and friends on a day that is very historic for them”.

If he really means what he says, if he had any genuine concern for the immortal souls of the Roman Catholic people, rather than giving credence to Antichrist, he would be directing them to the blood and righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He would be praying the Lord the Spirit would give them the gift of repentance, (indeed, not only them, but the Protestant people also) and that He would lead them to Christ that they may have life, and have it more abundantly.

The question is: how can those who follow Antichrist love the Lord Jesus Christ?

There is an awful word in Holy Scripture, where it is said, “If any man love not the Lord Jesus let him be Anathema, Maran-atha.”

Now can any man love the Lord Jesus who is trampling underfoot His precious blood?

Anathema Maran-atha it has been well said, ‘is not a denunciation so much as a prayer to God to fulfil His own denunciation,’ “Let him be accursed at the coming of the Lord!—that is the meaning. And so it ought to be.”

All genuine Christians should pray words similar to the Apostle, “My heart’s desire and prayer to God for Ireland is, that they may be saved.”

What a joy for this island if it was converted to Christ under the Headship of King Jesus; then there would true peace, an everlasting peace. But I fear with such men (and now women) in the pulpits, who know not the plague of their own hearts, and it would seem know nothing of the Gospel concerning the Lord Jesus the Christ of God; it is for the true Christian to pray earnestly, “Even so, Come, Lord Jesus, come quickly.”

David Burrows, Dungannon