Amid digging for the dead, SF talk of respect

This week we learned that a fresh search is underway to locate the sacred remains of Colomba McVeigh who, along with many others was abducted, tortured, executed and buried in a bog.

What is not widely known is that in return for giving the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains information on where their victims were buried, Sinn Fein / Provisional IRA demanded and got yet more immunity from prosecution.

Letters to editor

They would only give the commission burial site details if it was legally agreed that no forensic evidence was gathered at the recovery site or in subsequent autopsies.

The next of kin of the Disappeared had to agree to this or continue their pain and loss.

Like the comfort letters and Queen’s pardons, this is another affront to”decency, integrity and respect” – words which Sinn Fein/Provisional IRA constantly use when talking about Stormont and power-sharing.

There is one exception and that is that the remains of Jean McConville fall outside this obscene arrangement.

Although Gerry Adams has consistently denied involvement, Dolours Price was emphatic that he ordered the abduction, torture and execution of Jean McConville and others.

As it is unlikely that Adams will ever face a criminal court, perhaps the way ahead is for the next of kin of Jean McConville to take a civil action to get to the truth, or ask for a full judicial review or public inquiry into her death.

Tom Nash, Derriaghy