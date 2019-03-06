Andrew Neil is at the top of his game as a journalist and presenter

It is indeed a shame that journalist and presenter Andrew Neil has decided to step down from the late night political show This Week, which will also end (Ben Lowry: ‘Sad to hear end of This Week’, February 16).

Despite the late time it is nevertheless a lighthearted programme with guests from outside the Westminster bubble & even his dog Molly making appearances!

At the age of 69, he is still at the top of his game amid the grumbles from some left-wing activists and cringeworthy celebrities. His robust manner in dealing with these guests has probably caused unease at the BBC but they have said that they want to keep him at the heart of its political coverage. Let us hope this is so.

Ruth, Co Fermanagh, By text