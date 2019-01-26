Anguish, sorrow and anger at the governance of Zimbabwe

Tapiwa Muskwe’s letter (‘We cannot afford Zimbabwe to become another failed African state,’ Jan 23) describes the political turmoil in Zimbabwe today.

One can sense the anguish, sorrow and anger at the governance of President Mnangagwa as innocent Zimbabweans are murdered, beaten senseless with clubs and flesh cut to the bone with rhinoceros hide sjamboks.

Tapiwa is correct in saying that central Africa doesn’t need another failed state. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also simmering politically with over 200 tribal groups in that vast country increasingly in control of war lords. The current UN peace keeping force is totally inadequate for fulfilment of its mission.

The former colonies of European states in Africa were governed by a mixture of direct and indirect rule. The tribal chief system was pandered to with the inevitable enhancement of tribalism and unaccountable governance.

Former British colonies were encouraged to enact the Westminster style of politics with checks and balances contrary to mismatched contexts. One party rule was to become the norm in new African states and kleptocracy replaced democracy.

I first walked the red laterite roads of Rhodesia 54 years ago this month. I am reluctant to offer advice to Tapiwa as my native city is prone to political violence and we have no government at Stormont.

The contexts are different but human suffering is unbounded. Your suggestion that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, should get involved is a good one.

My memories of rural Zimbabwe are vivid and I recall being taught how to eat nshima (a thick maize porridge) by taking a chunk out of the cooking pot, rolling it into golf-ball size, dipping it into a relish of stewed goat and pumpkin leaves, to the uproarious delight of village children who collapsed in laughter when I requested a carton of Chibuku, shake, shake.

George McNally, Londonderry