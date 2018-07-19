Any bid to stand in way of justice in Sri Lanka is a disgrace

The real outrage at the heart of the Commons standards report on Ian Paisley and Sri Lanka is an MP attempting to have the United Kingdom government oppose a United Nations investigation into the horrific war crimes committed in Sri Lanka.

The UN has estimated that 40,000 Sri Lankan civilians were killed in the final, bloody months of the war.

Any attempt to stand in the way of justice for those victims should be denounced.

Amnesty has long held concerns about Sri Lanka’s attempts to whitewash its image and delay justice for the families of those who were killed or disappeared.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International