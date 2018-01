Michelle O’Neill’s apology for the conduct of Barry McElduff sounds hollow and raises the question of her sincerity.

If she was being sincere, then I suggest that she should have apologised to the families not just for his conduct, but also for the slaughter of their loved ones by the Provisional IRA – and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the atrocity.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

