Are you listening Mary Lou? We are confronted by two competing rights

Mary Lou a Chara,

You stated in your letter (‘SF leader: As a new Ireland emerges we need to work together and be truthful,’ March 26) “reconciliation requires us to be honest and to listen [sic] as equals”.

You also stated: “The Good Friday Agreement provides for a peaceful and democratic pathway to Irish unity.”

Unionists do not want to be part of a united Ireland in any shape or form.

Are you listening?

At the end of your letter you stated: “A new and united Ireland is emerging ...”

Are you saying that unionists have no choice but to accept a united Ireland?

Unionists are British. They have the right to identify themselves and be accepted as British.

The fundamental issue is not democracy. It concerns national identity and allegiance and the right to national freedom. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

We are confronted by two conflicting rights.

I assert the right of Irish people to govern themselves without British sovereignty interference.

Is mise,

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15