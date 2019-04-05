Arlene Foster: ATM thefts ‘devastating’ for rural communities

The loss of ATMs across Northern Ireland has been a devastating blow for many rural areas and particularly for the businesses who have seen such destruction of their premises.

The cost to construction firms with damaged and stolen plant as well the as the cost to shop owners.

The burnt out digger sitting beside the rubble where it was used to rip an ATM out of a shop wall in Ahoghill. 'Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

It is a problem that has stretched right across Northern Ireland, with the most recent attack in Ahoghill.

Whilst the theft can be completed within ninety seconds of the gang arriving on the site, there is still an opportunity for people to witness activity as heavy machinery is moved towards the ATM in question.

There have been ten of such ATM thefts over the last few months, so there is an obvious concern about the level of organisation and sophistication involved.

Because the thefts are usually in more isolated rural areas there may be a perception that ATM machines are a soft target.

It is important that there is an holistic approach to tackling this crime between police, banks, the local community and the retailers. There is also a role for the Construction Employers Federation within this, a these crimes usually involve the destruction of machinery taken from local construction sites.

The PSNI have moved to establish a dedicated taskforce to investigate ATM thefts and I met with ACC Barbara Gray and members of the team today to monitor the progress they have made.

We have been encouraged by actions taken by the police in recent weeks but people would like to see results and ultimately those responsible brought to justice. A greater police presence on the ground can help reassure people of the efforts being made by the PSNI to tackle such rural crime.

Arlene Foster

DUP leader