Attending GAA match was a terrible decision

I look on Arlene Foster as a traitor for attending a GAA match on the Lord’s Day.

It is a vote-winning exercise which will backfire on her.

She will find to her cost that she has now given Sinn Fein all the propaganda material that they need.

By doing what she has done she has brought the reality of a united Ireland closer than ever before.

I pray that she can find it in her heart to ask the victims of the violence over four decades and their families forgiveness for her terrible decision to attend the GAA event.

William Brown, Magherafelt