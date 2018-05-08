Bad manners from Cliftonville, so it was good to see Coleraine lift the cup

Cliftonville football club should be ashamed of their players actions on Irish cup final day.

The pre planned action by the players suggested bias in how the club is run.

They are a disrespectful team.

If the management were not behind it they should condemn the actions of the players and apologise.

If they do not, it shows the true colours of those who run the club.

It seems it would be a cold house for a Protestant or unionist that wished to play for the club.

Many unionists go down to Aviva Stadium to watch the Irish rugby team and stand for the Eire national anthem even though they have no loyalty to it. They do not jeer it.

It was good to see Coleraine lift the cup. It would have been a bad day for local football if Cliftonville had won, with their bad manners at the start of the game.

It seems that when some people do not get their way they throw their dummies out of the pram.

If they do not want the United Kingdom national anthem (we are still in the UK) and would prefer the Eire national anthem, maybe they should take up GAA.

John Mulholland, Doagh