Barnier Visit: Sabre rattling from Arlene Foster over the EU leader’s visit

I believe in an open, forward-thinking form of unionism which embraces a wide spectrum of views in an environment of tolerance and respect.

So you will understand my intense disappointment in the DUP ‘vision’ for unionism — the inverted commas are intentional insofar as a vision should be mostly looking ahead.

In particular, their defence-before-attack rhetoric, embodied in recent remarks from Arlene Foster regarding Michel Barnier, are an absolute indictment of inward-looking unionism.

Instead of sabre rattling, let’s engage, inform, and convince.

In the aftermath of the EU referendum result my party, the Ulster Unionist Party, convened a Brexit advisory panel, produced a policy paper on Brexit and continue to engage with stakeholders across the United Kingdom, Irish Republic and Europe to ensure our pro-Union vision is heard throughout these negotiations.

Let’s attempt to shape the future, rather than shouting from outside the camp. But then, a leopard’s spots tend not to change...

Dr Mark McKinty, Ulster Unionist councillor. Larne Lough