BBC NI decides against British song at Last Night

I write with regard to Ben Lowry’s articles (‘Belfast crowd loved Last Night of the Proms but once again was deprived of Rule Britannia,’ September 10, ‘Last night audience in Belfast too polite to complain about lack of Rule Britannia and BBC takes this as acquiescence,,’ September 15) on the fact that Rule Britannia was not played in Belfast at Proms In The Park.

My friends say that BBC NI is influenced by republicans.

I ask: what is the proof?

They reply look what happened on the Saturday night of Last Night of the Proms where BBC (NI) decided against playing a British song.

Fair comment.

Joe Kyle, Cullybackey, Co Antrim