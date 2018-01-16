BBC’s Carruthers to be commended

While the appalling behaviour of Barry Mc Elduff is universally condemned it may have been the catalyst in bringing John O’Dowd and Edwin Poots on to the television programme ‘The View’ [Jan 11, BBC 1].

That these two men diametrically opposed politically, were united in their distaste at Mr McElduff’s disrespect, it was encouraging to witness a change in their demeanor and something bordering mutual respect.

For this I want to pay tribute to the intelligent, incisive, but respectful questioning by Mark Carruthers who succeeded in showing us a side of politicians with which we are not familiar.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry