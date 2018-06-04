Belfast City Hall is a terrific place to marry

In case anybody thinks that being married in Belfast City Hall is second rate (compared to those in churches) let me share that I (we) were married there and had a terrific experience.

The registrar was lovely — not just an official but good humoured and respectful of the importance of the event for us, which I’m sure contributes to our fond memories.

Our marriage ceremony took place in December 1993 and we had a photograph taken at the side of Belfast City Hall underneath a banner which proclaimed ‘Belfast Says No’.

The remove of the banner from the front of Belfast City Hall to the side was an advance from when the banner fronted the building.

If we compare that reminder to Belfast City Council today, it is clear that things have advanced from then. For example, it’s great that the Lord Mayor, Nuala McAllister seems to have identified that City Hall needs to be more inclusive ... she has even introduced events for toddlers. A far cry from Ulster Says NO mentality!

If a church wedding is not for you, a ceremony on City Hall might be just what you need to celebrate your Union.

Patrica Mallon, Belfast BT9