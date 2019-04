It was almost laughable to read in the News Letter (April 8) about the dedication of a sculpture to the memory of the late Rev Ian Paisley, at which Bertie Ahern, Father Brian D’Arcy and others were in attendance.

Perhaps it would have been more fitting had the sculpture been dedicated to the people who had been on the receiving end of Mr Paisley’s bitter rhetoric, divisive politics and demagoguery for over years; that is until his final capitulation at St Andrews.

AC Thompson, Dungannon