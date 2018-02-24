Billy Graham was the greatest ever ambassador for Christ

To my generation Dr Billy Graham was the epitome of what an evangelist should be.

Every breath of his body was used to spread the wonderful message of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Letters to Editor

I speak to people who had the privilege of hearing Billy speak when he came to Belfast some years ago, many who heard his crusades, made the decision to be saved, giving their hearts and their lives over to the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation.

Billy Graham was the greatest ambassador for Christ that this world has ever known since apostolic times when the great Peter and Paul walked this earth.

We mark the passing of Billy Graham, there will never be the like of him again.

He set a very high standard for us gospel preachers, he made the gospel clear, relevant available making it the gift available to all. Bypassing the denominations that are destroying the Christian witness by divisions, he bypassed them all, embracing everyone.

He was the overarching figure of modern day Christian evangelism.

He has gone to be with his saviour, we thank God for his life commitment witness and fellowship.

Pastor Barrie Halliday, Co Armagh