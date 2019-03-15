Bishop Good: I offer sympathy to all those bereaved on Bloody Sunday and those bereaved in other Troubles tragedies

The decision of the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute one former soldier over the events of Bloody Sunday has satisfied neither the families who lost loved ones nor those who advocate on behalf of military veterans.

I understand that it will be met with disbelief, disappointment and even anger in some quarters, and with relief in others.

Letter to the editor

The Public Prosecution Service faced a difficult task re-investigating the events of January 30th, 1972 almost half a century later.

I would urge people to study the PPS’s decisions and the rationale for those decisions very carefully, and to react in a measured way.

Bloody Sunday was one of many dark days in our history.

I offer my sympathy to those who were bereaved that day and to those bereaved by the many other individual tragedies which occurred during the Troubles and which blight our history.

Bishop Ken Good, Church of Ireland Diocese of Derry and Raphoe