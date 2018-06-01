Blair Mayne is the right name for leisure centre

As a regular gym-goer who is passionate about health and fitness, I’m very pleased the motion to have the new Ards Leisure Centre be named after local Newtownards war hero Blair Mayne passed on 30th May 2018.

Blair Mayne not only defended our country at its greatest time of need but also had a brilliant sports career where he was an Irish Universities Heavyweight Boxing Champion and played rugby for Ireland and the British Lions.

I am disappointed that the Alliance Party in particular voted against the motion.

I genuinely cannot understand why they would do that, especially considering the sporting achievements of Blair Mayne, which inspires me as a resident in the borough to further enhance my training in weightlifting and cardio.

I believe when the new leisure centre opens later this year, it will inspire a great many people to think about their health and fitness and what they can do to follow in Blair Mayne’s footsteps where hard work and dedication in sports achieves truly magnificent results.

Michael Palmer, Newtownards