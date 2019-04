The antics of the members and supporters of The Conservative Party European Research Group (in particular Boris Johnson, Peter Bone and Jacob Rees-Mogg) and the Democratic Unionist Party lead me to believe that they should heed the wise words of Saint Matthew.

I refer to Chapter 15, Verse 14 (New International Version): “They are blind guides. If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit.”

David Algar, Leeds