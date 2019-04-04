Brexit in name only looming

In her desperation to get agreement on a Brexit deal, the Prime Minister has recognised that she cannot build consensus without reaching out to the Labour Party.

But her proposal to enter talks with Jeremy Corbyn could lead to the worst possible outcome, truly Brexit in name only.

Prime Minister Theresa May leaving the British residence in Brussels last month. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I have consistently supported her deal on the basis that the Political Declaration allows for the negotiation of a future relationship with the EU in which the UK has regulatory independence and control over its trade policy.

That will be impossible if these talks bear fruit.

Conservative hardliners and the DUP have no one but themselves to blame for this. They have rejected the deal on offer three times, making it more and more likely that the soft or anti-Brexit majority in parliament will get their way.

The time has come for Brexit supporters to recognise that their only hope lies, ironically, in holding another public vote.

I am as eager as the Prime Minister to see this issue resolved as soon as possible, and up to now have agreed with her that a second vote would risk overriding the democratic will of the electorate as expressed in the 2016 referendum.

But what she is proposing will not resolve anything, rather it will create resentment and anger which could tear this country apart.

Nor would it be democratic. If there is to be a soft Brexit, which binds us to EU rules but leaves us powerless to shape them, it must receive explicit democratic backing.

The difficulty with another vote is which options to include on the ballot. Should remaining in the EU be an option, or should the choice be between a deal and no deal?

Perhaps a solution would be to follow the example of New Zealand, which held a double referendum in 2015-16 on whether they should change their national flag.

An initial poll could be taken to determine the preferred alternative to the status quo (the Prime Minister’s deal, no deal, a soft Brexit etc.) followed by a run-off between the selected alternative and remaining in the EU.

These polls should be legally binding and the results accepted by everyone. Only then could we move on.

Granted, this would prolong the process even more, and many would not get the outcome they wanted, but we must do this the right way. The unity and future prosperity of our country depend on it.

Adam Moore, Belfast