Brexit result was narrow across UK, yet somehow overwhelming in Northern Ireland

The last time I sat in a maths class was circa 1975.

Maths wasn’t my best subject. I noted how much maths had changed when I was attempting to help my own kids with their maths homework in the nineties, there was a new way of counting, and my old way was simply confusing them!

Perhaps there is another new way of number crunching that is going over my head?

The Brexit poll showed a 48 to 52% split, this was “too close to call, a nation equally divided” etc, and we need another peoples vote.

In Northern Ireland a 44 to 56% split was deemed by many commentators to be an “overwhelming vote to remain”.

How is a 52% number too close to call and a 56% number overwhelming?

Any number in the 50s would seem kind of close to me, and not therefore overwhelming?

I was on the loosing side in the vote on the Good Friday Agreement.

I was in the 29% group who voted No, but I would accept that 71% was an overwhelming result!

Some £3 million was spent on supporting the Yes campaign, the No campaign I believe ran on a £50,000.

But again my maths are not good, perhaps this was fair?

The difference between me an many of my fellow country men?

I don’t go out and throw stones when I don’t get my own way!

Brian Gibson, Comber