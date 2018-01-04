Brexit scoffers should mull the views of 1916 leaders

It is remarkable how chic it can be to sport a James Connolly or Patrick Pearse icon in Ireland.

The southern Irish metropolitan nobility will even attach themselves to such catchcrys as “Ireland unfree shall never be at peace,” or “our demands most moderate are, we only want the Earth”.

In turn they’ll scoff at the ignorant Brits and their Brexit situation. How course and uncouth it is to want to want to control your own destiny.

Yet Connolly and Pearse’s vision for Ireland was of jealous sovereignty, a singular Irishness and ethnic purity. The doublethink of the Irish chattering class is beyond startling; their revelry in Britain’s difficulty is most repugnant.

Brian John Spencer, Belfast, BT9