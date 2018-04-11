Brexit will see UK soar and put paid to a united Ireland

Continuous hypothesis on a united Ireland is pointless and irrelevant.

It isn’t happening, no matter how much republicans try to flog their dead horse ideal.

After Brexit, the UK will thrive and the Republic will stagnate in the doomed EU, and as a result, I believe increasing numbers (including nationalists), will be thankful to be in the UK. The final nail in the coffin of republicans’ futile and barbaric campaign of terror, and the consolidation of Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom.

The future is indeed bright for a vibrant and globally positioned UK, trading on our own terms, for our own benefit.

Stephen Cooper, Comber, TUV councillor