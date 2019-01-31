Britain is showing recklessness towards the Good Friday Agreement

When the Good Friday Agreement was signed both the Dublin and London governments bound themselves ever more tightly to the European Union (that both countries were in the EU was integral to the agreement and allowed physical manifestations of the border to disappear — a very important psychological requirement essential to clinching the deal).

It is generally expected that established democratic countries like the UK will be an honest, reliable and trustworthy party in any such international treaty (many consider these are solid British qualities)

By showing such recklessness (some might say disdain and arrogance) in sidelining the Good Friday Agreement Britain is putting, not only our fragile peace, but the UK’s very integrity at risk.

Without integrity nations and their people are diminished.

Samuel Martin, Co Antrim