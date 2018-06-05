British sovereignty over the Irish is the real issue

Jamie Bryson (‘Loyalist generosity on flags still won’t satisfy the pan nationalist coalition,’ May 31) stated, “It does not matter how generous loyalism is, it will never satisfy the insatiable demands of those who have dedicated themselves to the eradication of every visible manifestation of British culture and identity.”

It does not matter how generous loyalism is, because the real issue is British sovereignty over Irish people.

How would loyalists react to Irish sovereignty over unionists?

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15