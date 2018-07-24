Burning trash has been a success in parts of Germany

I have sympathy with Sammy Wilson’s idea to burn plastic rather then recycling it.

I remember as a Coleraine Borough councillor visiting Germany to study their waste disposal systems.

They have one of the most successful recycling systems in the world and every municipality uses the same colour coding unlike our former councils.

Trash burning in some parts of Germany provided electricity and heating to thousands of homes.

It was so successful they had to import trash from other nations including England.

They blamed a declining population and global recession for a reduced volume of waste required.

There is bound to be a good business model here for someone who wants to provide waste burning within an International context or send all the plastic to Germany for burning.

David Barbour, Coleraine