Calling all devotees of Billy Graham

On February 21 famed evangelist Rev Dr Billy Graham passed away at the age of 99.

The founder of Methodism John Wesley famously said that ‘the world was his parish’, and this could certainly be said of Billy Graham.

Billy Graham first came to Northern Ireland in April 1946, along with some other Americans, to promote the new organisation ‘Youth for Christ’.

He preached on April 1 in the Templemore Hall.

Then on the April 2 and 3 in the Albert Hall, where there was an overflow audience of 1,500.

He came back in 1947 to conduct a two week mission in Belfast. His next visit was to Windsor Park in June 1961, where he preached to an audience of 55,000.

His fourth and final visit to Belfast was in May 1972, when among other engagements, he preached at the Sunday evening retirement service for Dr Thomas Fitch, in Ravenhill Presbyterian church, and again which I had the privilege to attend.

Billy Graham’s ministry has been a blessing to me, through his weekly ‘Hour of Decision’ radio programme and his monthly ‘Decision’ magazine. I know a number of people who have been converted through Billy Graham’s ministry in Northern Ireland, either hearing him preach, through relay services, through Billy Graham films, or through his books.

In order to gauge the extent and influence of his ministry here in our Province, I would be grateful if anyone who has been converted or helped in any way through Billy Graham’s ministry, would please contact me by email or in writing.

George Wright

47 Kilgavangah Road,

Antrim, BT41 2LJ

georgefwright@hotmail.com