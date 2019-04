My perceptions of the Prime Minister’s twisting and turning reminds me of the poem ‘what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’.

It is amazing how, when spending has to be controlled, buckets of money can appear to balance the books. The dangling honours list is also a useful instrument to try and cause a peaceful trance on useful victims suffering from Brexit-itis.

David Barbour, former Ulster Unionist Party councillor, Coleraine