Churches take a scriptural stance regarding marriage

I write to congratulate the Presbyterian Church and the Church of Ireland on the stance they have taken on the subject of marriage; a stance entirely scriptural.

I find it sad that all who maintain such an approach are frequently classed as anti-woman, homophobic or fundamentalist.

Letters

Perhaps not really surprising in a society that is becoming increasingly immoral and degraded.

I believe that the churches have made it quite clear that all are welcome; that all will be treated with the same kind of care and compassion that our Lord showed to those taken in sin, eg, the woman taken in adultery (John ch 8, vs 10,11).

“Has no one condemned you — neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.”

Love the sinner, hate the sin. In fact, God considered sin so important that He gave His only Son to the death of Cavalry’s Cross to save us human kind from the consequences of sin; death, eternal death.

Those who denigrate the churches for the stand they have taken either do not know, or if the do, have chosen to ignore the plain teaching of a sacred scripture.

To them I leave a verse to ponder on, (Gal. ch 6, v7): “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked, for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”

Desmond Quaite, Minister of religion, retired, Ballymena