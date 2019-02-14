Claire Hanna had all the attributes of potential leadership

Claire Hanna’s resignation as the SDLP’s spokesperson is no doubt a devastating blow to the already dwindling popularity of this once aspirational party.

Despite the overwhelming vote to embark on a partnership with Fianna Fail the general feeling is that the SDLP are naively setting out on the road to political obscurity.

As a potential leader of the SDLP the articulate Claire Hanna has all the attributes, something sadly lacking in the party’s make-up over the past few years.

Ms Hanna’s excellent reputation might be enhanced had she resigned entirely from the SDLP rather than leaving us with the distinct impression that she resigned on a principle but has a few more if we want them.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry