Clare Bailey: Weak and wobbly words from a weak and wobbly prime minister

It is insulting that Prime Minster Theresa May came to Belfast with a history lesson on our peace process as the Brexit wrecking ball is being readied to crash through our communities.

The assurances she gave to businesses and the people of Northern Ireland are weak and watery words from a weak and wobbly prime minster.

The rhetoric on inclusiveness and dialogue doesn’t match up with reality.

The prime minister is doing nothing to assist the restoration of devolution or to protect us from Brexit.

I am still waiting to see the secretary of state do her job.

I am still waiting for cross party talks to convene.

I am still waiting for the appointment of an independent talks facilitator.

The Tory Party are no friends of the people of Northern Ireland and certainly not the majority who voted to remain in the European Union.

The only people that matter to the prime minister in the Northern Ireland context are the 10 DUP MPs that prop up her callous and shambolic Westminster government.

Clare Bailey, MLA, Green Party leader