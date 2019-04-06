Coming days are vital for United Kingdom as we know it

The phrase ‘a wounded animal is dangerous’ could be used to describe our prime minister.

She has now resorted to desperate tactics in the form of Jeremy Corbyn, the Sinn Fein/IRA sympathiser, to get her out of the corner she put herself in.

That she agreed to the backstop, to the Republic’s astonishment, is coming back to bite her.

Her advisor was on this matter should have known that it was not acceptable to true unionist people.

To hear a so-called unionist, Sylvia Herman, vote for Theresa May’s deal shows she is playing fast-and-loose with our United Kingdom.

She may be representing the more affluent in society, but she is supporting the threat to the Union, even describing the prime minister as someone who cares for the UK.

As the DUP has, we must continue our opposition to the backstop as it would leave us at the mercy of the corrupt EU and the wishes of the Republic. The coming days are vital for the UK as we know it.

Unionists must support those who are seeking to maintain the Union and oppose those politicians and people (even so-called anionists) who would sacrifice our position in the United Kingdom.

John Mulholland, Doagh