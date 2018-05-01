Councillor: UUP are fielding a young, enhtusiastic candidate who would go to Westminster

On Thursday the people of West Tyrone will make the choice of who will represent them in Westminster.

It is vital that we have a representative who will go to Parliament and raise issues of importance to people of the constituency.

It would have been good to have an agreed victims’ candidate who would have put forward a strong case in Westminster for the innocent victims of Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Unionist Party was to the fore in seeking such a candidate, unfortunately that focus wasn’t embraced by others. To that end we have a young, enthusiastic candidate Chris Smyth who would go to Westminster, take his seat and represent the people of West Tyrone.

With no Northern Ireland Executive or Assembly in place it appears that the health service is struggling to cope with their role, which is no fault of the hard working front line services, but due to overall control failures, no government direction and lack of funding structure the waiting lists and emergency care waiting times are dramatically increasing by the day.

We hear of school budgets not being approved, more suggestions of school closures and our agricultural sector and the wider community having no representation on the important matter of Brexit from a NI government position, with our needs being progressed by the UK government.

That is why it is vital that a representative is elected to Westminster who will be an active participant in Westminster debates who will promote the best interests of West Tyrone.

That is why I ask that you vote for Chris Smyth.

Bert Wilson, Councillor, Mid Tyrone