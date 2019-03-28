Councillors need to rise to the challenge of Belfast getting City Deal

It is fantastic news that the Belfast City Regional Deal has now been signed.

That an additional £350 million of fresh funding from government has been made available is a real boost for Belfast and its regional partners.

City Deal projects need to be wide-ranging and will only be realised if all the elected representatives have the vision to make a real difference.

Belfast’s approach, along with their regional partners, must be to determine that all sections of our society thrive and no one is left behind.

Delivering long-term sustainable outcomes, creating jobs and an economically prosperous Belfast and regions should be the project activity drivers.

Delivered via the Confidence and Supply agreement with the UK government the City Deal is an exciting and probably a one off opportunity.

Councillors need to grasp this unique opportunity, rise to the challenge and leave a positive legacy for future generations.

Adam Newton, DUP councillor, Titanic DEA