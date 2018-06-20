David Ford: European Arrest Warrant is key to cross-border fight against terrorism

The European Arrest Warrant is an essential component of north-south justice, being a crucial part of combating terrorism on both sides of the border.

Alliance warned before the Brexit referendum of the dangers a result in favour of leaving the European Union would bring regarding the future of the warrant and now we are seeing that play out, with the EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier saying the warrant would be removed from the UK, instead having a streamlined extradition process.

As justice minister, I saw first-hand the way in which security co-operation was largely based on European legislation and we can’t underestimate the effect the European Arrest Warrant has in tackling the challenges posed.

The Conservatives claim to be a party of law and order but through their actions, they are putting in danger one of the key aspects of maintaining that law and order in Northern Ireland.

Our security cannot be risked in pursuit of Brexit.

David Ford, Alliance MLA, South Antrim