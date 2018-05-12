David Ford: Perhaps Sandra Chapman could explain the tech solution to border

In last week’s News Letter Weekend supplement, Sandra Chapman said problems on the border can be solved by technology (‘Are Brexit rows leading to insecurity and mayhem?’ May 4 2018).

As Minister of Justice for Northern Ireland, I saw how a small number of people are already exploiting the difference in tobacco and fuel tax.

Perhaps you could ask Ms Chapman to explain in detail how technology could solve the larger border problem if the UK leaves the customs union?

David Ford, Alliance MLA, South Antrim